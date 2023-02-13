This iPad mini 6 deal is better than Apple's refurbished offer

Apple sells a refurbished 256GB iPad mini 6 (opens in new tab) for $549, however, you can get yourself a brand new one for the same price. Best Buy's top Apple deals offers the iPad mini 6 for $549 (opens in new tab) . It normally costs $649, so that's $100 off and just $10 shy of the iPad mini 6's lowest price ever.

If you're in the market for a new Apple tablet, this is one of the iPad deals you can get. As an alternative, you can get the latest 64GB model iPad with cellular support for $549 (opens in new tab) ($50 off) at Amazon. Although it offers less storage, you're getting a bigger display, upgraded processor and more connectivity options.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 256GB: $649 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 256GB iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 6th generation improves upon its predecessor with a host of new upgrades. It features a revamped design, larger display, faster processor, and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 256GB of storage.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we praise the tablet's compact size, speedy performance and sharp, bright display. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. We gave the iPad mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In a nutshell, the iPad mini 6 is worth considering if you want a small, premium tablet with blazing fast performance.