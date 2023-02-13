This iPad mini 6 deal is better than Apple's refurbished offer

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $100 on the excellent iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage

Apple sells a refurbished 256GB iPad mini 6 (opens in new tab) for $549, however, you can get yourself a brand new one for the same price. Best Buy's top Apple deals offers the iPad mini 6 for $549 (opens in new tab) . It normally costs $649, so that's $100 off and just $10 shy of the iPad mini 6's lowest price ever. 

If you're in the market for a new Apple tablet, this is one of the iPad deals you can get. As an alternative, you can get the latest 64GB model iPad with cellular support for $549 (opens in new tab) ($50 off) at Amazon. Although it offers less storage, you're getting a bigger display, upgraded processor and more connectivity options.

Apple's 6th generation improves upon its predecessor with a host of new upgrades. It features a revamped design, larger display, faster processor, and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 256GB of storage.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we praise the tablet's compact size, speedy performance and sharp, bright display. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. We gave the iPad mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.  

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds. 

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In a nutshell, the iPad mini 6 is worth considering if you want a small, premium tablet with blazing fast performance.  

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  