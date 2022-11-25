This gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 GPU is $500 on Black Friday

Black Friday is here and I'm overwhelmed by great deals left and right. In this case, the MSI GV15 is the definition of a budget gaming laptop. It's packed with a GTX 1650 GPU, which isn't super powerful, but it's enough to manage some light gaming. If that appeals to you, the MSI GV15 is $500 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Don't expect a miracle, but if you've been wanting a cheap entry into gaming on PC, this could be beneficial. Just don't assume you'll be playing AAA games on the highest graphic settings with this thing.

MSI GV15 GTX 1650 GPU gaming laptop: $750 $500 @ Amazon

The MSI GV15 isn't a powerhouse by any means, but it's hard not to be attracted to its 33% discount, bringing it down to $500. This budget gaming laptop is built with an Intel i5-11400H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB of SSD space, and 8GB of RAM. If you want a laptop that can handle very light gaming, this MSI laptop is perfect for the price.

We'd previously covered this same deal only just a month ago, and it was $619 back then. Considering its current price, that's an extra $119 off, which is huge if you're someone who just wants an affordable gaming laptop.

Just don't be disillusioned on what this laptop is capable of. If you have any plans to play modern AAA games, this won't cut it. And even if you do manage to play some, you'll likely be stuck at lower graphics settings with choppy framerate. Instead, this laptop is best for indie games and party titles.