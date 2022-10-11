Price drop! October Prime Day deal: MSI GV15 gaming laptop now $619

The MSI GV15 gaming laptop is a sleek 15.6-inch machine powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics.

At the moment, you'll find the MSI GV15 on sale for $619 at Amazon, which amounts to $131 in sweet, sweet savings. Originally priced at $750, that's a sizeable 17% discount, making this is one of the best laptop deals you can get during the Amazon October Prime Day sale.

Still on the hunt? Check out the best MSI laptops on our radar.

(opens in new tab) MSI GV15 gaming laptop: $750 $619 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $131 off, the MSI GV15 is a great option for casual gamers of every ilk. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 4.5-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. The 256GB SSD provides plenty of storage space for noobs, and that 144Hz FHD display will make your virtual foes pop right off the screen.

The MSI GV15 is an excellent combination of portability and performance at an entry-level price. And while we haven't reviewed this particular configuration, we're consistently impressed by the best MSI laptops when it comes to mobile gaming, and if you're dipping your toes into the world of PC gaming, you'll need the proper pixel-pushing hardware.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics, the MSI GV15 has enough power under the hood for not-too-demanding Steam titles, and the beautiful 144Hz IPS-level bezel is extra-thin on the sides for maximized on-screen real estate.

When it comes to connectivity, you get three USB 3.2 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, Ethernet, DC-in, headphone/mic jacks, and a Kensington lock slot.

At just 4.1 pounds and 0.85 inches thin (when closed), the classy aluminum aesthetics hide a unique X-shaped ventilation system that promises cooler performance when you're in the zone and on the clock. And thanks to the GV15's Nahimic 3 audio software, you can enhance in-game 3D surround sound and enjoy better control over your music, movies, and conference calls.

The Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale offers Black Friday-like deals on your favorite mobile tech. Check out our Prime Day Early Access deals hub for today's best-in-class discounts.