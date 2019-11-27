This $999 Acer Predator Triton 700 is the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal so far

Black Friday deals are here, and a sale on the Acer Predator Triton 700 is going live today, putting it down from $2,999 all the way to just $999. That makes this premium gaming laptop cost the same as a cheap gaming laptop. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen, but it's not live just yet.

Acer Predator Triton 700: was $2,999, now $999

The Predator Triton 700 comes with an Core i7-7700HQ CPU, GTX 1080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For $2,000 off, the Triton 700 is an insane deal and you'd be insane to pass it up. This deal goes live sometime on Wed. Nov. 27.View Deal

Keep in mind we haven't reviewed this machine, however, so we can't attest to its merits. The Triton 700 has a mechanical keyboard, but we're not fans of the forward placement. Since it doesn't have a palm rest, it won't be very comfortable to type on.

However, The machine does offer a 15.6-inch, 1080p Nvidia G-Sync panel, which is pretty awesome.

