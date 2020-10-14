This $30 Turtle Beach headset is the best gaming deal on Prime Day

If you're looking for a solid headset to invest in, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 has just gone on quite a steep sale, making it one of the best Prime Day deals. Originally priced at $59.99, the Turtle Beach headset is now available at 50% off.

You can get the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset for $29.99 at Best Buy. This is quite a great sale, especially for gamers on a budget looking to purchase a new headset. It's also one of the best Prime Day PS4 and Prime Day Xbox One deals.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro. View Deal

Perhaps the best part about this Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset is that not only is it compatible with current gen consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but it will also work on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Additionally, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 can deliver high-quality game audio along with a solid microphone. However, don't expect anything too crazy. Considering the Turtle Beach Recon 200 is only $29.99, you shouldn't expect a premium experience.

This will be a great buy for anyone looking for a solid headset at a cheap price, but if you're looking for something of the highest quality, you'd probably want to try something like the HyperX Cloud Flight for $100.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off on October 13 and we've seen tons of deals on the industry’s best PS4 items. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on PS4 accessories and other technology.