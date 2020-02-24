This $149 Samsung 32-inch curved gaming monitor is a steal for gamers

Samsung knows its stuff when it comes to displays. The company makes some of the best gaming monitors you can buy. If you need a cheap gaming monitor for your PC, this incredible Samsung 32-inch monitor deal has your name on it.

Right now, you can get the Samsung 32-inch FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor for $149 at Walmart. Typically priced at $249, that's $100 off and one of the best prices we've ever seen for a display this size.

Samsung 32" FHD Curved monitor: was $249 now $149

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is great for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen. View Deal

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor has a fast 4ms response time and 3000:1 contrast ratio. At just 0.5-inch thick, it's ultra-slim. This 1080p display supports PC and console gaming.

Its 1800R curvature ensures distortion-free viewing angles from one end to the next. Meanwhile, its widescreen design broadens your field of view for an overall enveloping viewing experience. Not to mention, the monitor's built-in speakers give you a full gaming experience without a gaming headset.

When you're not gaming, the 32-inch curved gaming monitor offers wide views for spreadsheets, which is great for multitasking. It's the ideal monitor for writing documents, web browsing or streaming TV shows and movies, and even comes with a remote for viewing and navigating from afar.