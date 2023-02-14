This Dell Latitude laptop is nearly $800 off for Presidents' Day

Dell Latitude laptops deliver solid performance and peace of mind security. Today's Dell Presidents' Day sale preview drops this top-rated business laptop to a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Latitude 5530 12th Gen Intel Laptop for $1,459 (opens in new tab). Traditionally priced at $2,252, that's $793 off and one of the best Dell deals from the sale. It's also $20 cheaper than Amazon's current price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop.

This is one of the early Presidents' Day laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Dell Latitude 5530: $2,252 $1,459 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save 53% on the Dell Latitude 5530 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simulteously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Dell's Latitude family of machines are among the best business laptops around. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe Graphics. For your important files, there's a 256GB SSD on board — expandable via the laptop's microSD slot. And for video conferencing when you're working from home or abroad, it sports a 1080p at 30 fps widescreen RGB IR camera with dual-array microphones.

Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5530 reviews from Dell patrons rate it 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise the Latitude 5530's value for the price, fast, snappy performance and lightweight design. Others appreciate the laptop's ease of use and the secure biometric unlocking that business pros need.

Now nearly $800 off, the Dell Latitude is a solid buy if you want to be best business laptop for the price.