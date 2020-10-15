The Sony WF-SP800N Sport Noise-Cancelling Earbuds are now $148 in early Black Friday deal

Just because Amazon Prime Day is over doesn’t mean there aren’t any post-Prime Day Headphones deals still taking place. In fact, we just discovered a few that make for some awesome early Black Friday deals. One of them at the top of our list: the Sony WF-SP800N.

These are considered one of the best wireless earbuds available and can be had for as low as $148. This is a $52 discount from its original price ($200) and a great pickup for fitness fanatics who want cordless sporty earbuds with impressive noise cancellation and Sony sound.

Sony WF-SP800N: was $200 now $148 @ Amazon The Sony WF-SP800N is a pair of feature-laden earbuds that come packaged in a durable, water-resistant design. They deliver deep, powerful sound to fuel your intense workouts. Users have plenty of functionality and battery life to work with as well. Sony sells the model in three colors: Black, Blue, and Orange.View Deal

The Sony WF-SP800N does something unique that we didn’t think was possible for such relatively affordable earbuds, which is share some of the same performance hallmarks as its premium sibling, the Sony WF-1000xM3, another excellent option that is on sale for $178.

In our review, we praised the WF-SP800N for its amazing battery life, loud audio, and great active noise cancellation. It was awarded a 4 out of 5-star rating and was previously featured in our best noise-cancelling headphones roundup.

As with most Sony headphones and earbuds, bass is the star of the show, and the WF-SP800N is no exception. Coming out of the 6.1mm dynamic drivers are hard-hitting lows that feel like a shot of Red Bull being served to your eardrum. They are balanced extremely well to give vocals a rich, crisp presence without distorting overall sound.

Even without Sony’s powerful QN1e processor, the horsepower that drives sound and noise cancellation on the WF-1000xM3, the WF-SP800N manages to block out a sufficient amount of ambient sound. Listeners will be able to silence bellowing pets, chatty neighbors, and whisking cars. Raising the volume up helps minimize louder distractions like power tools and truck engines.

Access to the Sony Headphones Connect app is clutch because it extends functionality. You can manually tweak the EQ to create your own sound profiles or select from a variety of presets that lend themselves well to specific music genres. There’s also the ability to adjust ambient listening, which controls the amount of sound you want to let into the soundstage; it’s a useful feature that improves your awareness when exercising outdoors. Another cool feature is 360 Reality Audio support, so you can enjoy a more immersive listening experience, though it requires a compatible streaming service (e.g. Deezer, Tidal) to enjoy.

Battery life is another huge highlight, rated at 9 hours with ANC on and 13 hours with ANC off. These are some of the best playtimes from a pair of ANC wireless earbuds that we’ve seen. Sony’s quick charging technology is powerful too, and will get you 1 hour of playtime on a 10-minute charge.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 may have officially ended on October 14, but there are many deals still available if you look around. Make sure to check out our Best Prime Day Headphones deals page to see what other popular models can be snagged for cheap.