The new OnePlus earbuds boast ANC and a slick design for under $60 — can they challenge AirPods 3?

The new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 (opens in new tab) feature ANC and larger 12.4mm drivers, promising a more sensitive sound field that produces excellent audio quality and "extreme bass." The $59 Nord Buds 2 comes in Lightning White or Thunder Gray and features dust resistance and water protection with an IP55 rating.

We are currently awaiting the arrival of our review unit, but if they deliver solid ANC and audio performance for just $59, the Nord Buds 2 be a challenger to the Apple AirPods 3, which cost $169 and lack ANC.

Next-gen Nord Buds

OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds 2 will deliver an impactful bass and immense clarity in audio quality. Featuring the BassWave Enhancement, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are supposed to allow audio content to stay true to its original quality and exhibit a broad bass.

Each earbud is equipped with a 12.4mm extra-large enhancement driver unit meant to increase bass quality for bolder beats. I'm hoping these earbuds produce balanced sound quality thanks in part to the added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm, which should improve audio stiffness and provide a bolder and crystal-clear audio experience.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 use an automatic Active Noise Cancellation feature with a purported 25dB depth thanks to its dual-core processor. OnePlus Nord Buds use an AI algorithm that allows users to make what should be more confidential calls while using the built-in dual mic system that amplifies your voice.

For those moments when you don't want to shut out the world around you the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also come with a Transparency Mode, which is handy when you're walking around the office or exercising outdoors and need to make sure you any critical sounds are making it through to you.

The Nord Buds 2 comes with Master Equalization that features several modes, including Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold, so that users can choose the level of sound quality they want to highlight. Of course, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was designed in collaboration with Dolby Atmos technology that amplifies its mobile phone speakers and Dirac Audio Tuner for smoother performance with higher fidelity, especially when connected to a OnePlus device.

All in all, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 brings a lot to the table for just $59, and at that price, if our review unit lives up to the Hype, the Apple AirPods 3 could have a serious challenger.