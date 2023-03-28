AirPods 3 land new all-time low price of $135

Apple's AirPods 3 are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. And for a limited time, you can snap them up for less.

Verizon currently offers the AirPods 3rd Gen with Lightning Charging Case for just $134.99 (opens in new tab). Previously priced at $170, they're now $35 cheaper than normal. This is the lowest price we've tracked for these earbuds and one of the best AirPods deals in town.

If you have more room in your budget, Verizon also offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

Save $35 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

AirPods 3 feature Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and Enhanced Find My AirPods. They provide up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with the included Lightning Charging Case) and are sweat and water resistant.

In our AirPods 3 review, we loved the earbuds' familiar redesign and extremely comfortable fit. We were also impressed by their audio quality and battery life. We gave the AirPods 3 an overall rating of 4/5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

One of the best features about the AirPods 3 is automatic switching between devices. In one test, our reviewer instantly went from a video meeting on a MacBook Pro 14 to an iPhone 13 Pro Max's music playlist without missing a beat.

As for design, the AirPods 3 look nearly identical to the AirPods Pro. They retain the shiny plastic finish of its predecessors. Just about the only difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro is the larger pressure equalization vent on the Pro version.

With a weight of 0.15 ounces and 1.2 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the AirPods 3 are lighter than most earbuds. They're lighter and smaller than the AirPods Pro (0.19 ounces, 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches). and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (0.17 ounces, 0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches).

Simply put, the AirPods 3 are a wise choice if you're in the market for some Apple wearables.