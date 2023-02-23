The LG Gram with 12th Gen Intel CPU drops to just $699 with this coupon

On the heels of the 2023 LG Gram (opens in new tab)'s release, the previous-gen LG Gram is getting a huge price cut. For a limited time, you can snag this ultraportable laptop for a stellar price.

Currently, BuyDig offers the 2022 LG Gram 14 for just $699 via coupon, "GRAM" at checkout. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best laptop deals out there.

LG Gram 14: $1,349 $699 @ BuyDig

Take $650 off the LG Gram 14Z90Q via coupon,"GRAM" at checkout. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. In our LG Gram review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance, long battery life, and attractive, lightweight design.

Lightweight and compact, the LG Gram 14 is one of the best laptops for school, work and everything in between. Whether you're tackling homework, creating docs for work or browsing the internet, you'll benefit from the LG Gram 14. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel EVO platform 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. This configuration is ideal for multitasking and light gaming.

In our LG Gram review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection. We gave the LG Gram an overall rating of 4 out 5-stars for these attributes and its solid performance.

At 2.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the LG Gram is more portable than most 14-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches), Asus Vivobook S Flip (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and MacBook Pro 14 (3.6 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the LG Gram supplies you with 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for moving files and adding storage.

So if you're on the hunt for a powerful Ultrabook with a great webcam and long battery life, the LG Gram 14 is a wise choice.