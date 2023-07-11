The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,328 off for Prime Day, but only if you use this coupon code

Everyone's favorite business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, is 40% off on Lenovo's official website as Prime Day deal mayhem takes over Amazon.

However, there's a catch.

Before you can slash a whopping $1,328 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you'll have to use a special coupon code: THINKJULY. You can insert the code after adding the ThinkPad X1 Carbon to your cart and progressing with the transaction @ Lenovo.

Looking for more discounts? Check out our Prime Day laptop deals page as well as our best cheap Prime Day laptop deals page.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $,3,319 $1,991 @ Lenovo

Save $1,328 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon model with coupon code "THINKJULY". The ThinkPad X1 Carbon in this deal comes with an 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch (1920 x 1200), 400- nit anti-glare touch screen display. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, its 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter ensures instant, secure logins.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon series is considered one of the best business laptops on the market by many, and it's now 40% off at Lenovo's official website. Using the coupon code ThinkJuly, you can slash $1,328 off the latest model of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

When we reviewed the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, we were impressed with its shockingly lightweight form factor, its ultra-fast SSD, incredible speakers, and 14-hour battery life.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in this deal comes with the following specs:

13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro CPU

Intel Iris Xe graphics

16GB of RAM

1TB SSD

14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touch display

Windows 11 Pro

Like all ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen has military-tested durability. This means that you can drop it as many times as you want (within reason), and it will still continue to function. This ThinkPad X1 Carbon also has great variety of ports: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI port, Nano SIM slot, and a headset jack.

Sift through our Prime Day 2023 hub for more savings beyond this incredible Lenovo deal.