The best cheap Prime Day laptop deals, according to a picky laptop reviewer

Be careful! There are two issues you may run into while searching for the best cheap laptop deals — all under $1,000 — for Prime Day 2023.

You're lured into purchasing a cheap laptop for Prime Day, but it isn't good at all, leaving you with a laptop you'll end up returning

You think mindlessly buying well-known brands such as HP and Dell will get you a top-notch laptop, but truth be told, not all laptops from these OEMs are good

That's why I'm here, as your laptop expert, to tell you about the best cheap laptops you can get for Prime Day. I'm extremely picky and I'm very judicious about which laptops I recommend (and Laptop Mag reviewed them all), so here are the laptops under $1,000 that will keep buyer's remorse at bay:

Why I recommend the Asus Zenbook 14 Q409ZA

This laptop has an MSRP of $750, but it's now $669 for Prime Day (whether you have Prime or not). I have repeatedly shouted from the mountains that the Asus Zenbook 14 is the best cheap laptop you can get for less than $1,000. Why? It's packed with the following:

A touchpad that instantly launches the Calculator app and doubles as a digital numpad

A striking, 2880 x 1800-pixel OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Nearly 11 hours of battery life, according to your in-house testing (a typical laptop only lasts 10 hours on a single charge)

A satisfying mix of both modern and legacy ports

A beautiful design inspired by Japanese kintsugi art style

Lightweight and portable

Check out my full review of the Asus Zenbook 14.

The Asus Zenbook 14 is one of the best cheap laptops you can get, and it comes with a touchpad that doubles as a digital numeric keypad, a striking 90Hz, beautiful display, and sufficient performance spunk to handle any casual user's daily workflow. It comes with 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5-1240P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Why I recommend the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16

As a laptop reviewer, I can't figure out why everyone is gushing about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon nor the Dell XPS 15. They're good business laptops, but are they the best? Not at all.

The best business laptop is the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. And it's only $932 for Prime Day (down from $1,800). Let me breakdown why I recommend it as the best Prime Day laptop deal:

It delivers a whopping 15-hour battery runtime (the average laptop lasts 10 hours)

It outpaced all competitors in processor performance, according to our in-house testing

It beat all of its rivals in graphics performance, according to our in-house testing

It has military-tested durability, which means you can get away with dropping it a couple of times

Read my full review of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16.

This configuration comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650H CPU, and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics.

Why I recommend the Acer Swift Go 14

When the Acer Swift Go 14 came through to Laptop Mag's lab, were were blown away by its amazing performance scores, incredible performance, and stunning display. It runs so well, we called it a "MacBook Air killer." And it's only $779 for Prime Day (down from $850).

Here's why the Swift Go 14 is the best cheap laptop you can get on Prime Day:

One of the most vivid displays of all time

A satisfying, tactile keyboard

Performance scores that blows competitors out of the water

An eye-catching, silver aluminum design

A portable, slim design

A nice variety of ports

Check out our full review of the Acer Swift Go 14.