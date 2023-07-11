The best cheap Prime Day laptop deals, according to a picky laptop reviewer

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

The best anti-Prime Day laptop deals you can get

Prime Day deal laptops
(Image credit: Amazon/Future)
Jump to:

Be careful! There are two issues you may run into while searching for the best cheap laptop deals — all under $1,000 — for Prime Day 2023.

  • You're lured into purchasing a cheap laptop for Prime Day, but it isn't good at all, leaving you with a laptop you'll end up returning
  • You think mindlessly buying well-known brands such as HP and Dell will get you a top-notch laptop, but truth be told, not all laptops from these OEMs are good 

That's why I'm here, as your laptop expert, to tell you about the best cheap laptops you can get for Prime Day. I'm extremely picky and I'm very judicious about which laptops I recommend (and Laptop Mag reviewed them all), so here are the laptops under $1,000 that will keep buyer's remorse at bay:

Why I recommend the Asus Zenbook 14 Q409ZA

This laptop has an MSRP of $750, but it's now $669 for Prime Day (whether you have Prime or not). I have repeatedly shouted from the mountains that the Asus Zenbook 14 is the best cheap laptop you can get for less than $1,000. Why? It's packed with the following:

  • A touchpad that instantly launches the Calculator app and doubles as a digital numpad
  • A striking, 2880 x 1800-pixel OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Nearly 11 hours of battery life, according to your in-house testing (a typical laptop only lasts 10 hours on a single charge)
  • A satisfying mix of both modern and legacy ports
  • A beautiful design inspired by Japanese kintsugi art style
  • Lightweight and portable

Check out my full review of the Asus Zenbook 14.

Asus Zenbook 14: $750

Asus Zenbook 14: $750 $669 @ Amazon
Save $81 on the the Acer Zenbook 14 with or without Prime. The Asus Zenbook 14 is one of the best cheap laptops you can get, and it comes with a touchpad that doubles as a digital numeric keypad, a striking 90Hz, beautiful display, and sufficient performance spunk to handle any casual user's daily workflow. It comes with 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5-1240P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Why I recommend the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16

As a laptop reviewer, I can't figure out why everyone is gushing about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon nor the Dell XPS 15. They're good business laptops, but are they the best? Not at all.

The best business laptop is the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. And it's only $932 for Prime Day (down from $1,800). Let me breakdown why I recommend it as the best Prime Day laptop deal:

  • It delivers a whopping 15-hour battery runtime (the average laptop lasts 10 hours)
  • It outpaced all competitors in processor performance, according to our in-house testing
  • It beat all of its rivals in graphics performance, according to our in-house testing
  • It has military-tested durability, which means you can get away with dropping it a couple of times

Read my full review of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $1800

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $1800 $932 @ Amazon
Save $868 on the the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16, one of the best business laptops on the market (if not the best.) This configuration comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650H CPU, and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics.

View Deal

Why I recommend the Acer Swift Go 14

When the Acer Swift Go 14 came through to Laptop Mag's lab, were were blown away by its amazing performance scores, incredible performance, and stunning display. It runs so well, we called it a "MacBook Air killer." And it's only $779 for Prime Day (down from $850).

Here's why the Swift Go 14 is the best cheap laptop you can get on Prime Day:

  • One of the most vivid displays of all time
  • A satisfying, tactile keyboard
  • Performance scores that blows competitors out of the water
  • An eye-catching, silver aluminum design
  • A portable, slim design
  • A nice variety of ports 

Check out our full review of the Acer Swift Go 14.

Acer Swift Go 14: $849

Acer Swift Go 14: $849 $779 @ Amazon
Save $868 on the the Acer Swift Go 14, a laptop so good for its sub-$1,000 price tag, it beats the M2 MacBook Air. It also has one of the most vivid displays we've ever seen and it delivered beastly performance scores that left our jaws on the floor. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display.

View Deal
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!