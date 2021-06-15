The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 new trailer revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 received its first gameplay trailer today during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 showcase. A 2022 release window was confirmed, although it's certainly possible it won't make that window. Regardless, there's a lot to look forward to, including new footage on the game's traversal systems. Players can now soar through the skies above Hyrule.

One scene in particular shows Link clinging onto an island far above the ground and overlooking the landmass below him, with many other islands floating across the horizon.

The trailer opened with a shot of Link descending onto Hyrule. This gorgeous skyside view of the world is absolutely stunning, and since verticality is even more of a factor than before, Breath of the Wild 2 might be far larger.

There's also an element of hopelessness to this reveal. If I were to guess, it seems as if Breath of the Wild 2 will feature a darker story than what we saw in the previous entry.