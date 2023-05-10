The excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 12th Gen Intel i5 just crashed to $529

Our beloved Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is discounted to a stellar price at the moment. This ChromeOS-powered 2-in-1 laptop is a worthy choice if you're in the market for a flexible machine.

Right now, you can get the premiumAcer Chromebook Spin 714 (opens in new tab) for $529 at Best Buy. That's $200 in savings — discounted from $729 and one of the best Chromebook deals of the season.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 deal

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $529 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Flexible hinges makes it easy to convert from laptop to tablet to tent mode as needed. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is one of our favorite Chromebooks. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and makes a great Mother's Day tech gift. The convertible Chromebook on sale features a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for an immersive interactive experience. Google's light and secure ChromeOS runs on the laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, the Chromebook Spin 714 houses a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review , we were highly impressed with its bright, colorful touch display and fast performance. We also liked the laptop's sturdy design, great keyboard and stylus pen. After a series of real-world use and performance tests, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In one test, we opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus (opens in new tab) movie in the background. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714's performance never waivered. Even when typing away in Google Docs there was no sign of lag.

In terms of design, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue, aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around. Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for it with ample connectivity options. It supplies you with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a user-friendly and powerful versatile PC, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a wise choice.