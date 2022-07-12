The best Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deals 2022! Dive into VR on the cheap

Looking for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals as Prime Day 2022 kicks off? Amazon doesn't have any attractive discounts for the highly coveted VR headset. However, there are plenty of other ways you can snag one of the best VR headsets at a low price.

Keep in mind, though, that many of today's budget-friendly Quest 2 listings are renewed or refurbished, but don't worry! Many of them are well restored and good as new.

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals during Prime Day

Quest 2 - 128GB (Open box): was $300, now $225 @ eBay

Save $75! If you don't want to spend a full $300 on the Quest 2, feast your eyes on this "open box" model. According to the seller, although the box has been opened, the Quest 2 is in excellent, new condition with no wear. This VR headset comes with $128GB of storage.

Quest 2 - 256GB (Open box): was $300, now $280 @ eBay

Save $20! This Oculus Quest 2 comes with 256GB of storage, so you'll be able to stuff this VR headset with as much games as you want ... with limits, of course. According to the seller, this is an open-box listing. This means that the package of the Quest 2 has been opened, but other than that, the VR headset is new and in excellent condition.

You may be wondering, "Should I get the 128GB model or the 256GB variant? I have the former, and I've never felt that 128GB wasn't enough. If you plan to simply buy your favorite games and store them, the 128GB model should be fine. However, if you plan to be some sort of virtual-reality streamer, you may want to opt for the 256GB headset.

The Quest 2 allows users to record in-game videos, and if you're going to be storing hours upon hours of video, pictures, and other content, the 256GB model is best for you. Other than that, if you're an average Joe, the 128GB model is just fine.

