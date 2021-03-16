SteelSeries Arctis 3 now over £50 off in epic gaming headset deal

When it comes to picking the best gaming headset for your budget, SteelSeries is a top-notch brand to look out for — especially when there’s a huge discount like this.

Right now, Argos is practically giving away the SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset for just £59.99. But stocks are limited, so don't miss it!

If you've come to this piece a little too late, don't worry — a £50 is waiting for you over at Box, bringing the price down to £66.

SteelSeries Arctis 3: was £115.94 now £59.99 @ Argos

With compatibility across all platforms, spatial audio capability through the custom-tuned 40mm speaker drivers and an ultra-light, comfortable design, this is an ideal headset for long gaming sessions and beyond (thanks to the 3.5mm jack).

While we haven’t gone hands-on with these cans, we’re confident in recommending them based on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 review over on our sister site, Tom’s Guide.

They sport a plush fit that doesn’t feel like a clamp on your head, great sound quality and a crystal clear mic for in-game chat.

Taking those in order, the lightweight over-ear construction uses a soft fabric cushion on the headband and large, breathable AirWeave cushions keep them soft on your ears without making you sweat.

Superior sound with spatial audio compatibility is delivered by 40mm custom-tuned drivers for a deep and thoroughly detailed soundstage with ultra-low distortion.

And the Discord-certified ClearCast microphone delivers a real high-quality clarity to your voice, meaning any team orders are never ignored (unless your mates are ignoring you)!