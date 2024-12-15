This gaming headset blew my mind because of 2 incredible features

I recently reviewed the Asus ROG Delta II gaming headset. While I didn't necessarily fall in love with it due to its uncomfortable design, weak microphone, and flat base settings, it does two things that I would love to see implemented on better headsets.

Both features directly relate to issues I've had with other headsets and address things I've wanted for a long time. While this is not the first headset to implement them, it's apparent that similar headsets from other companies are well behind.

The features in question? We're talking about DualFlow Audio, which allows the Delta II to simultaneously play sound from two connected sources. And replaceable ear cushions, which are easily slipped on and off.

Dual audio feels like the future

Imagine connecting your gaming headset to two sources simultaneously and playing audio from both simultaneously.

The Delta II classifies this feature as DualFlow Audio, and it works phenomenally well. I had no issue connecting the headset to both my PC and laptop, it playing audio from both sources at once. Including two separate audio sliders makes it easy as pie to adjust quickly, and it's an ingenious way of handling two audio sources at once.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

While this may not seem like the most exciting feature for some, it's vital for people who are tired of choosing one audio source when they're enjoying two different pieces of media at a time. For example, if I want to hang out in a Discord call with my friends, but still watch something on TV on my couch, I'll have no issue doing so.

Sometimes, when I play games on my PS5, I use a capture card to stream the video onto my PC so my friends can watch it over Discord. The one flaw with this setup was that I could never get it to where the audio worked properly, so I had no choice but to have the audio play over my PC, which resulted in a frustrating sound delay that often lessened my enjoyment of the game.

Now, I can have the audio playing over my PS5 and PC simultaneously. Of course, you can also keep the audio connected to your phone over Bluetooth to quickly take calls without taking your headset off.

On paper, this is a niche feature that some people won't use, but I don't want to buy another premium headset without being able to do this. It simply offers a convenience that I never want to live without. It's a shame that the headset it's attached to is unremarkable in other avenues.

Removable ear cushions are the way to go!

Do you remember back in the days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, when nearly every gaming headset was wired, and the wired connection was built into the headset itself? That meant that if the wire got damaged, you had no choice but to buy a whole new headset.

I had this issue multiple times back then. I remember accidentally tugging on the wire, and with enough mistakes, it would eventually break, resulting in a trash-bound headset.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

That's rarely the case anymore, as most gaming headsets now utilize a 3.5mm audio jack or USB connection for wired audio. So even if you accidentally rip the chord multiple times, you'll usually only have to worry about damaging the cable. And if the cable gets damaged, replace it with a new one!

Now, apply that same logic but to the next most often damaged part of a gaming headset: Ear cushions.

The Asus ROG Delta II does precisely this, featuring easily removable ear cushions that can be replaced with the provided alternative. Consumers have a choice between PU leather or memory foam, and considering how often ear cushions are the things that suffer the most wear after years of gaming headset use, it's pretty convenient to be able to replace the cushion without needing to buy a whole new headset. It may reduce repeat purchases but will surely build brand loyalty.

I love my Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset, but after three years, the ear cushions are starting to tear away from the metal. If ear cushions were replaceable and became a commonplace facet of all premium gaming headsets, it would ensure problems like this could be avoided.

However, the question then becomes if the company will sell replacement ear cushions, but that shouldn't be a problem as long as there's a market for them. For example, you can find third-party replacement cushions online in case yours get damaged.

Not all gaming headsets need these features, but certain types must

While I love playing audio from two sources simultaneously and the convenience of interchangeable ear cushions being complete magic, I'm not silly enough to expect all headsets to do the same.

Features like this are premium for a reason, and manufacturers cut costs to hit lower and lower price points for those on a budget. There's no world in which you should expect a $60 headset to feature dual-source audio and replaceable ear cushions.

However, in the realm of premium gaming headsets, these are the types of features I want to see normalized. If I spend more than $200 on a gaming headset, I would be disappointed to see these elements not present in its design, as I think it could set an excellent trend for other gaming headsets to follow.