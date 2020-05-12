Steam Summer Sale 2020 date confirmed: Cheap PC game deals to expect

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 starts at 9:55 am PT (12:55 pm ET) on June 25 and ends on July 9 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The huge PC game sale is the cloud-based gaming platform's first major annual shopping event.

Developer Pavel Djundik of Steam Database first confirmed the Steam Sale dates on Twitter. If you're gaming on a budget, Steam's Summer Sale offers a great opportunity to score some of the best PC games on the cheap.

And with people staying home as a result of quarantine, PC gaming is becoming more popular. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds are currently the top three most-played games on Steam.

Although there are no specifics on which PC games will see discounts, last year's Steam Summer Sale took up to 85% off big and small titles. Similarly, we expect to see deals on AAA hits, indies, multiplayer games and cult classics.

This time around, Steam could offer shoppers even bigger discounts as an incentive to bring on new gamers. Similar to Amazon Prime Day's two-day shopping event, new deals will roll out every day during Steam's Summer Sale.

Next month, you can shop Steam's Summer Sale online or via a free Steam app for iOS and Android in the App Store or Google Play, respectively. With the countdown to Steam's Summer Sale now underway, it's a great time to start making a wishlist of games you've had an eye on.

In the meantime, here are some of the best Steam Summer Sale deals from last year:

