Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds hit new price low of $129

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds aim to provide an immersive listening experience. If you're looking for cheaper Bose QuietComfort earbuds alternatives, this deal we found might end your search.

Amazon currently offers the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds for $129 (opens in new tab). They usually cost $169, so that's $40 in savings — their biggest discount yet. Amazon also offers the previous-gen Liberty 2 Pro for $59 (opens in new tab) ($70 off).

Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro earbuds feature 11mm drivers and a wide soundstage for detailed, spatial sound. With HearID active noise-cancellation and IPX4 water-and-sweat-resistance on board, they're great for distraction-free listening and workouts.

As per our Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review, the earbuds deliver impressive sound quality and up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case. Although we thought call quality could use improvement —we rate the Liberty 3 Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars in overall performance and active noise-cancellation.

By design, Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are stylish and comfortable to wear. Like all earbuds, Soundcore ships these with a variety of ear tips to accommodate wearers.

In real-world use, the Liberty 3 Pro earbuds sounded great. When listening to “Bittersweet Symphony” by Four Year Strong, our reviewer heard no distortions during louder sections of the track. Instruments vocals were clear and balanced.

At 2 ounces and 0.7 x 1.1 x 1.1 inches Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are lightweight and compact. They're lighter than the Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty Air 2 Pro which are both 2.4 ounces. The included slim charging case is 2.8 x 2.2 x 1.1 inches dimensions-wise and weighs just 1.6 ounces.

If you're checking out premium sounding earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are worth considering.