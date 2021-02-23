Sony confirms PSVR 2 for PS5 — What you need to know

Sony revealed the first details of its next-generation VR system, presumably called PSVR 2, which is set to be released for the PS5. It's still in the early stages of development so we don't have the full details just yet, however, it's looking like the Oculus Quest 2 will have some big competition down the line.



The announcement shared exciting details of the next-gen PS VR, which is stated to offer "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" compared to its predecessor.

PSVR 2 for PS5: What we know

The PS5's VR headset will feature enhanced resolution and field of view, as well as better tracking and input. Along with this, the new headset will connect to PS5 with a single cord for a simple plug-in-play type experience, using the console's hardware to enable "a high-fidelity visual experience."



What's more, the new PS VR system will come with a new VR controller, one that will take some key features found in the DualSense wireless controller. We're presuming that's the renowned haptic feedback, and seeing how immersive that controller is on its own, we're excited to see those results when paired with VR.



The controller is labeled to be only one of the examples of the "future-proof technology" Sony will deliver to develop a new generation of VR games and experiences.



However, there is one announcement that's a bit of a stick in the virtual mud, as the next-gen VR system is still in its early stages of development. In fact, the post even announced the VR headset won't come out in 2021. We'll have our fingers crossed for 2022, but no official release window was officially announced.



Sony clearly wants in on mainstream VR, one that Facebook brought with its Oculus Quest 2. We wonder how next-gen the system will be; it will need to be leaps and bounds ahead of what Facebook may be delivering soon.



In the meantime, Sony will be continuing support for its current PlayStation VR system, with upcoming titles including After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR, and Humanity. For those looking to take their VR experience to PC, good news, we've picked out the best VR-ready laptops for you.