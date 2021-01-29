Facebook working on new Oculus Quest — building towards VR "ecosystem"

Facebook has confirmed that it is working on the new Oculus Quest VR hardware, due to Facebook's surge in sales when the Oculus Quest 2 launched in October 2020.



During Facebook's earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated the Quest 2 is the first mainstream virtual reality product, and it's doing quite well. With its success, Facebook will continue to work on Quest 2 content, titles and "new capabilities" for the VR headset.



Zuckerberg then confirmed that Facebook is continuing to work on new hardware, one that will "kind of fit the same platform" as the Quest 2. While no official name for the new device is stated, Zuckerberg did mention that the "content that works on Quest 2 should be forward compatible." Dare we say an Oculus Quest 3? Or maybe something more along the lines of a Quest 2 Plus?

What we do know is Facebook is looking to create a VR and AR ecosystem, making virtual reality a "long-term investment," which we're pleased to hear. The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets in the market today, and one of the most popular given Facebook's revenue is up 156% due to strong holiday sales of the product.



Zuckerberg went on to state, "Facebook has done more than any other company to help bring virtual reality to the mainstream." He has a point, as Apple is now currently working on its own VR headset, along with Samsung and its bizarre bug-eyed VR concept.



The Oculus Quest 2 came out a few months ago, so don't expect to see the new VR hardware anytime soon. But who knows? It might be time to invest in one of the best VR-ready laptops.