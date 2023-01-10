Skip the gym! Pick up Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure for $69

Ring Fit Adventure is one of the best workout games for Nintendo Switch. Walmart currently offers Ring Fit Adventure for $69 (opens in new tab) (add to cart to see price). It typically retails for $79, so that's $10 off.

It's not the lowest price we've seen for this Nintendo Switch game, but it's still a price drop nonetheless.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure: $79 $69 @ Walmart

Save $10 on Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game.

Save $10 on Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game. It's one of the best games to help you lose weight. You'll burn calories playing games that make you jog, sprint, and jump in place.

Ring Fit Adventure is a fast and exciting workout RPG that beats going to the gym. It's ideal for anyone looking for a fun and creative way to sweat.

Although we didn't test it, Ring Fit Adventure reviews at GameStop average 4.8 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like its fun, challenging games, and beginner-friendly options. Others say it offers a great way to lose weight or tone up.

Ring Fit Adventure comes with a Leg Strap to slide your Switch Joy-Cons into and a flexible Ring-Con flexible hoop. During the game's obstacle course-like adventure, you'll push and pull the ring's dual padded grips to gather coins, blast obstacles, and float into the air. While all that sounds fun, it's genuinely a fast way to break a sweat.

As an alternative to the obstacle course, Ring Fit Adventure has custom, performance-tracking exercise routines and mini-games. Crate Crasher, for example, makes you squeeze the Ring-Con rapidly, generating wind gusts to blow down stacked wooden boxes.

Although Ring Fit Adventure can't fully replace traditional workouts, it's a great way to burn calories at home.

