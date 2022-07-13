SHINY! Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED drops to low deal price of $499 on Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is about to end, but Momo is sick of my shenanigans and she won't be a culprit to this super witty lede. So be a pal, and check out this Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED deal for $50 off.

Currently, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is on sale for $499 at NewEgg (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $550, so that's a total of $50 in savings.

Currently $50 off, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is an incredible value for the price. This machine has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is built for productivity and entertainment. This particular model packs a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 90Hz display for an immersive viewing experience. As for hardware, it has a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and just 0.76 inches, the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is on par with competing 14-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Asus engineers equipped the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED with plenty of ports. It supplies you with an HDMI port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 with display and power delivery. It also has a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a built-in microSD card reader.

Overall, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptop gives you more bang for your buck. Especially at this stellar price.