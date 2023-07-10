Shave $255 off the super-sleek Lenovo Yoga 9i in this flexible laptop deal

By TJ Fink
last updated

Lenovo is lopping $255 off this outstanding 2-in-1 laptop

14-inch Lenovo Yogi 9i on desk
The 14-inch Lenovo Yogi 9i is on sale now (Image credit: Future)

Right now, you can pick up the 14-inch Lenovo Yogi 9i on sale for $1,445, which is a great deal featuring one of our favorite machines. That's $255 off the normal price of  $1,700, adding up to 15% in savings. Pound for pound, this is easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. 

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700, $1,445 @ Lenovo
Now $255 off, the Editor's Choice-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is at its best price yet. This configuration includes a super-sleek 14-inch, 2880 x 1800-pixel touchscreen, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. USE ECOUPON CTOSALE.

View Deal

The Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is an exceptional 2-in-1 convertible laptop that blends power, versatility, and sleek aesthetics into a perfectly portable package.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes in at 12.5 x 9.1 x .6 inches and weighs 3.09 pounds. The base model you'll find in this deal comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 14-inch, 2880 x 1880, OLED glossy touchscreen display. (You can bump the SSD to 1TB for an extra $50, while upgrading that 2.8K screen to a 4K display will cost an additional $100.) 

In our Lenovo Yogi 9i review, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating; we were blown away by that breathtaking 2.8K OLED display, outstanding productivity performance, blisteringly fast SSD, and robust audio. It performed exceptionally well in our color tests, reproducing 142.1% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is far deeper than the category average (91%). 

The Yoga 9i is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage from SK Hynix. These specs are more than enough to handle whatever tasks you might throw at it within a workday.

The Yoga 9i absolutely crushed the Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test, achieving a multi-core score of 9,954. This is superior to the premium laptop average (8,800), while the Spectre x360 (Intel Core i7-1255U, 7,243), Inspiron 16 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 6,757) and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7-1360p, 8,250) were all left in the dust.

TJ Fink
TJ Fink
Contributing Editor

As a mild-mannered mobile tech journalist and molecular mixologist, TJ has over a decade of detail-driven storytelling under his belt. Conversely, as a seasoned outdoor athlete, he's forever fascinated by every shade of green on this beautiful planet. When TJ’s not coddiwompling through New York City or the metaverse, he can be found field-testing futuristic fitness tech from his living room while crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.