Score! Save half off the Razer Quick Charging Stand in PS5 Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is dropping all the best deals on gaming goods, and right now you can get a whopping 50% off Razer's universal quick charging stand for PlayStation controllers.

Right now, you can get the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 for just $19. That's $20 cheaper than its normal price of $40 and the lowest price we've tracked for this charging stand. If you're looking for a convenient way to store your controllers while also maintaining their battery lives, this is the way to go.

This is, without a doubt, one of the best Prime Day PlayStation deals so far.

Razer Quick Charging Stand: $39 $19 @Amazon

Save $19 on the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation controllers. It features a magnetic contact system that keeps your controller secure for interrupted charging. With a charge time of under 3 hours, it's the fastest way to power up and stay ready for gameplay.

Razer has a long history as one of the top gaming peripherals manufacturers, producing an impressive array of gaming gear. The Razer Quick Charging Stand is one the best gaming accessories for PlayStation 5 controllers. It features a magnetic contact system that keeps your controller secure for uninterrupted charging.

The Razer Quick Charging Stand can fully charge your PS5 controller in under 3 hours, and with built-in overcharge protection, you can rest assured that it won't overheat or short circuit.

Easy to set up, the Razer Quick Charging Stand connects to your PC or PS5 console via USB.

Prime day is upon up and we're tracking all of the best gaming deals. Check out our Best Prime Day 2023 hub for all the latest updates.