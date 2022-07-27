Save up to $350 on select HP laptops during Best Buy's back-to-school sale

Laptop Mag's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

HP laptops are great for college, everyday, and business use. This back-to-school season, one retailer is slashing up to $350 off select top-rated HP notebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the 2022 HP Laptop 17 for just $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Normally $699, that’s $300 off and an exceptional price for this HP notebook. In fact, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've seen yet.

Save $300 on the 2022 HP Laptop 17 — a PC designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. Zip through day to day tasks, browse the web or consume content with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor and high resolution display. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. Its 256GB SSD facilitates the transfer and storage of important files.

HP's laptop 17-cn0023dx is among today's top rated 17-inch notebook PCs. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. Its 256GB SSD facilitates the transfer and storage of important files. For video conferencing, it has a built-in HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated digital microphone and dual speakers.

While we didn’t test this particular model, HP Laptop 17 reviews rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Owners praise the laptop's excellent video quality and sharp graphics. Others find the large screen easier to read and vibrant.

We reviewed its near identical sibling, the HP Envy 17, and liked its minimalist design and comfortable keyboard. Our review unit’s 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU had no issues running 40-plus Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without lag. We expect this laptop’s 11th Gen Intel chip to be on par if not better.

At 4.6 pounds and 16 x 0.75 x 10.5 inches, the HP Laptop 17 is fairly light for a 17-inch notebook. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 17 (5.5 pounds, 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the HP Laptop 17 supplies you with 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, HDMI port, and headphone/mic combo jack.

The HP Laptop 17 is a budget-friendly pick up if you’re looking for a capable PC with a big screen.

And that's just one of the generous HP laptop discounts Best Buy currently offers. See more of our favorite HP laptop deals below.

Save $350 on the AMD-charged HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 512GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. This is one of the best value back-to-school laptop deals you can get.

Save $300 on the the HP Chromebook x360 14c. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB SSD. This configuration is ideal for browsing, streaming, and videoconferencing. If you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop under $400, the HP Chromebook x360 14c ticks all the boxes.