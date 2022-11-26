Save $70 on the OnePlus Nord N200 in this stellar late Black Friday deal

Black Friday is slowly dwindling away, but there's still loads of great sales to be found, especially on today's top mobile devices

Such as the OnePlus Nord N200 for just $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Now normally this phone is already budget friendly at $239, but this is a solid $70 more in savings to put a little extra cash in your pocket.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N200: $239 $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't miss $70 this premium budget-friendly phone. A jack of all trades, this phone can handle gaming with it's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and 64GB of storage, and its impressive rear triple camera will wow friends and family this holiday season.

With so many phones these days costing consumers over $1,000, it's refreshing to see such quality come out of a budget phone such as the OnePlus Nord N200. In our OnePlus Nord 2 review, we praise its overall balance as a device.

While it doesn't sport a Qualcomm processor like its predecessors, the Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, an exclusive to this phone, still was able to get a Geekbench 5 single-core score of 834 and multi-core score of 2,697. This far outperforms the Google Pixel 5a's score. (1,354)

We also praised its bright display, and impressive battery life. Overall, the OnePlus Nord N200 is a jack of all trades phone that gives far more than its meager price point suggests. Don't miss out on such a quality phone for just $169.

Black Friday is almost over and we're still expecting to see tons of excellent holiday deals on today's top tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for the best discounts.