Save $600 on this RTX 2060 equipped gaming laptop

On the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop this Cyber Monday? Act quick and you'll be able to snag an Evoo 17.3-inch RTX 2060 powered gaming laptop for only $1,099, a total savings of $600.

Evoo 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,099

Evoo's powerful gaming laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen i7 CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a speedy 1 TB SSD. Today, this laptop is $600 less than MSRP.View Deal

In addition to the specs listed above, you're also getting a RGB mechanical keyboard that's fully customizable and a 144Hz screen that produces life-like motion. For gamers looking to max out their settings or content creators in need of a device for smooth editing, the Evoo is plenty capable of handling demanding tasks.

This isn't the only machine from Evoo on sale this weekend, as I recently covered the company's $799 15-inch model, which comes with a less powerful GTX 1660Ti graphics card and an SSD with half the space. If you can compromise on the visual and storage aspects, the rest of the components between both laptops are the same.

If you're looking for more beastly laptop deals, visit our best Cyber Monday deal page and best Amazon Cyber Monday deal hub to check out more of our hand-picked finds.