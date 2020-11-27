Save $51.99 on this Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1

Snag this versatile Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 while you can for just $518 in this great Black Friday deal now available at Amazon. The Chromebook Flip C434 dazzles with an FHD, 14-inch touchscreen surrounded by the NanoEdge ultra-narrow bezel. Thanks to its precision-crafted all-aluminum body, the 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6-inch system weighs just 3 pounds. The elegant design is finished with diamond-cut anodized edges.

With a sturdy 360-degree hinge and over 10 hours of battery life to get you through the day, the Chromebook Flip C434 is a steal of a deal at just $518.

Save $51.99 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 that features a 14-inch FHD display, Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, and a sturdy all-aluminum chassis for just $518.00 View Deal

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 provides snappy performance thanks to its Intel Core M3-8100Y processor that works intuitively with Chrome OS, for near-instant boots. For ports, the Asus Chromebook flip comes with 2 USB Type-C Gen 1 ports that allow for charging, transferring data, or connecting to a display along with a single USB Type-A Gen 1 port. The spacious keyboard is backlit to illuminate the way while working in darker conditions.

When you put it all together, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 offers users a lightweight, easy-to-carry system. The notebook also brings 10-hour battery life and the speedy Chrome OS with G Suite, plus many apps on the Google Play Store to the table. The Chromebook C434 lets you fly through all your everyday tasks for just $518 –– while supplies last.