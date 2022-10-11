Save $220 on the MSI Prestige 14 Evo in this October Prime Day deal

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is great for content creators who need a machine with multitasking muscle, and this is the perfect time to pick one up.

Right now, you can get the MSI Prestige Evo for $730 at Amazon, saving you a sweet $220 in the process. Normally priced at $949, that's a sizeable 23% discount, making this is one of the best laptop deals you can get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Now $220 off, the MSI Prestige 14 Evo is one of slickest laptops you'll find for content creators. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's a zippy 512GB SSD inside for fast file transfers and plenty of storage space.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is an ideal choice for mid-level photo and video editing, owing its funky name to a collaboration with the Intel Evo platform. As you'll find in our MSI Prestige 14 Evo review, there's a lot to like about this little laptop.

Equipped with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Prestige 14 Evo has enough subtle sophistication to blend into professional environments, yet a splash of pizzazz to give it character. It’s like a well-dressed gentleman at a networking event wearing a bedazzled tie.

There are plenty of ports, especially when compared with other competitors including the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro. Expect two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, a headset jack and a USB 2.0 Type-A port.

One of the best features of the Prestige 14 Evo is its weight (2.8 pounds) and slim profile (0.6 inches of thickness). The Prestige 14 Evo shares the same thickness as its rivals: The Dell XPS 13, the M1-equipped 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro and the Lenovo Yoga 9i. It also passed several MIL-SPEC 810G tests. That means it can withstand drops, shock, vibration and extreme altitudes. A couple of accidental mishaps won’t render it useless.

The Prestige 14 Evo is, of course, certified through Intel’s Evo platform, which means this laptop is guaranteed to offer at least nine hours of battery life. In fact, according to our battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi), the Prestige 14 Evo surpassed the battery-life minimum by nearly two hours with a runtime of 10 hours and 59 minutes. This outlasted the average premium laptop (10:15), but its rivals had a little bit more steam in their engine. The Yoga 9i (11:15) and XPS 13 (11:07) bested the MSI ultrabook.