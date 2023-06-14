Save $130 on the new Motorola ThinkPhone — use this coupon at checkout

For a limited time, get an unlocked Motorola ThinkPhone for $569 at Lenovo. Apply Lenovo coupon, "THINKPHONEDEAL" at checkout to claim your savings. When not on sale, this phone retails for $700, so that's $130 off. This is lowest price we've seen for this newly release Motorola phone.

If you refuse to spend upwards of $1,000 for an unlocked BYOD Android phone, it's one of the best deals you can get.

Motorola ThinkPhone Unlocked: $699 $569 @ Lenovo

Take $130 off the Motorola ThinkPhone at Lenovo with coupon, THINKPHONEDEAL at checkout. Powered by Android 13, it features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) pOLED, touch screen, 3.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 730 graphics and 256GB of storage.

Motorola's ThinkPhone in and Android 13-powered smartphone inspired by Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops. It has a large 6.6-inch display and typical Lenovo durability with carbon fiber finish on the rear.

In our Motorola ThinkPhone hands-in review, it felt fantastic to hold with its slightly textured back. It had a bright red multifunction button on the side, reminiscent of retro Motorola Droid phones. Performance was snappy with the ThinkPhone's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM chipset.

One highlight of the ThinkPhone is how it interacts seamlessly with ThinkPad notebooks. Motorola's Ready For software lets you take calls or respond to text messages through your laptop. You can even pull up any of your phone apps as windows on your notebook computer's display.

Lenovo security to the tune of Moto Secure is a one-stop shop for all of the ThinkPhone's security features. Business pro or not, it's a great option to keep your phone secure without having to fumble through the settings.

Now $130 off, the Motorola ThinkPhone is worth considering if you want a durable and secure phone that doesn't cost a fortune.