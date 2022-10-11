Samung's Odyssey G9 curved monitor falls to $999 during Amazon's Prime October sale

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $400 on the magnificent Samung Odyssey G9

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey is down to a stellar price in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. 

Amazon now offers the Samsung Odyssey G9 for $999 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,399, that's $400 off and just $20 shy of its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Prime Early Access Sale monitor deals available this week.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor: $1,399 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400 on the Samsung Odyseey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

Samsung's Odyssey G9 delivers immersive gaming performance. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and streaming.

While we didn't test this monitor, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied Odyssey G9 purchasers praise its curved, ultra-wide panel, amazon colors and massive screen real estate.

This deal ends Oct. 12 so don't hesitate to grab your dream gaming monitor for hundreds below retail.

