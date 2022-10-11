Samung's Odyssey G9 curved monitor falls to $999 during Amazon's Prime October sale

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey is down to a stellar price in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Amazon now offers the Samsung Odyssey G9 for $999 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,399, that's $400 off and just $20 shy of its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Prime Early Access Sale monitor deals available this week.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor:
$1,399 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400 on the Samsung Odyseey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.
Samsung's Odyssey G9 delivers immersive gaming performance. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and streaming.
While we didn't test this monitor, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied Odyssey G9 purchasers praise its curved, ultra-wide panel, amazon colors and massive screen real estate.
This deal ends Oct. 12 so don't hesitate to grab your dream gaming monitor for hundreds below retail.
For first dibs on this year's best holiday deals, visit our Prime Early Access Sale roundup.