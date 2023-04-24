Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 drops to incredibly low price of $219

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of our top picks for best smartwatches to buy. And with Mother's Day just around the corner, retailers are slashing prices on wearables for mom.

For a limited, you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $219 (opens in new tab) at Amazon — its lowest price to date. That's $60 cheaper than its regular retail price of $279. Out of all the Samsung deals we've tracked so far this year, it's one of the most impressive.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm smartwatch. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking. Now at its lowest price yet, it's one of the best smartwatches you can get for yourself or someone special.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a 40mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking. And with LTE built-in, you can leave your phone at home,

And when you’re running, swimming or rowing, make the most of every outdoor adventure with the Galaxy Watch 5 as your companion. It works with the free Samsung Health app to help you stay on top of your health and fitness regimen.

We didn't get a chance to test it ourselves, however, it has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating at Best Buy. Proud Galaxy Watch 5 like its tracking features, Spotify support and comfortable fit. Others like its clear call quality and ease of use.

The Galaxy Watch 5 improves upon its predecessor with improved sensor accuracy and longer battery life. It's also more durable than the Galaxy Watch 4, now featuring a sapphire crystal glass face rated as 1.6 times stronger. Its IPX8 rating makes it water-resistant to withstand up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Samsung's customizable Galaxy Watch 5 can match your mood or look thanks to a wide selection of bands and watch-faces.