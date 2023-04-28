Samsung's Galaxy S22 just dropped to under $500 in limited time flash deal

Samsung's Galaxy S22 phone is priced to move ahead of the imminent release of the Galaxy S24. Right now, the factory unlocked 256GB model Galaxy S22 is down to $497.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon's Woot store. That's $352 off its normal price of $849 and the cheapest it's ever been.

If you're shopping around for a sub-$500 phone or Mother's Day gift, this epic phone deal is worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Unlocked: $849 $497 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $352 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone in this deal packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Succeeded by the Galaxy S23, Samsung's Galaxy S22 is still one of the best smartphones out there. The phone on sale packs a gorgeous 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display — great for streaming content and gaming.

Powering the Galaxy S22 is Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM for snappy navigating and multitasking. And with 256GB of built-in storage, the Galaxy S22 holds up to 48,200 JPG photos and 1,205 minutes of 1080p video (opens in new tab).

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 review, we loved the phone's bright 120Hz display, processing power, and compact, durable design. We were also fond of its rear triple camera with 3x optical zoom. We gave the Samsung Galaxy S22 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

In real-world tests, the Galaxy S22 tackled everything we threw at it. Even when we opened 12 Google Chrome tabs with Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps — the Galaxy S22 didn't stutter or lag.

Now under $500, the Galaxy S22 is a no brainer if you want flagship phone features for a budget price. Woot deal typically sell out quickly so we highly recommend you act fast.