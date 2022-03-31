Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV pre-order deal includes $200 credit

Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the 2022 Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. Prices start at $4,999 for the 65-inch model, $6,499 for the 75-inch version and $8,499 for the 85-inch big screen.

For a limited time, you'll get a $200 Samsung Credit with your purchase when you pre-order the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. This free digital coupon can be used for future purchases at Samsung.com.

Amazon is running a similar pre-order deal with a $200 Amazon credit.

Pre-order Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022) w/ $200 Samsung Credit: from $4,999 @ Samsung

Pre-order the 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and get a $200 credit with your purchase. This latest model delivers pristine images and enveloping sound like never before. Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub which automatically curates your content for you. This lets you spend more time watching and less time searching.

Samsung's 2022 QN900B Neo QLED Smart TV employs the latest TV technology to provide an incomparable cinematic and gaming experience. The entry model features a 64.5-inch diagonal (7,680 x 4,320) 8K QLED Infinity Screen which is virtually bezel-less. Optimized for console gaming, it has a 120Hz refresh rate (up to 144Hz), FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDR10+ support.

The QN900B Neo QLED Smart TV packs an ultra-high performance 8K processor with intuitive Smart Hub controls. Its advanced Neo Quantum Processor works in conjunction with Quantum Mini LEDs and Shape Adaptive Light technology to enhance brightness and image accuracy.

Meanwhile, Quantum HDR 64X technology's broad range of contrast brings intensely rich detail in high dynamic range. Overall, this innovative marrying of TV technology creates a sense of depth for an immersive content consuming experience.

For connecting a game console (s) or other external devices, the QN900B Neo QLED Smart TV is equipped with plenty of ports. It comes with 4 x HDMI ports, Ethernet LAN, Digital Audio Out connector, RF In, and Ex-Link.

If you're looking for the best TV to take your viewing and gaming experience to new heights, the new Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV might be worth the splurge.