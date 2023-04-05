Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs leak — does the iPad Pro finally have competition?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the best Android tablets on the market, and one of the few tablets to truly rival Apple’s iPad Pro. With that in mind, there’s no wonder why so many are anticipating great things from the upcoming S9 Ultra — speculated to release later this year alongside a number of premium foldable devices, smartwatches, and high-end tablets.



After recent renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus appeared online earlier this month, we now have our first glimpse of another member of the S9 series family, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, thanks to reputable long-time leaker Ice Universe.

Tweaked to perfection?

Take this leak with a pinch of salt, as you would any rumors like this. But it seems the S9 Ultra is carrying over a number of things that made the S8 Ultra the device many have come to love.

Samsung’s upcoming tablet supposedly retains its 11,200mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging, its sizable 14.6-inch 2960x1848 Super AMOLED display, and its trim 208.6mm x 326.4mm x 5.5mm form factor.



However, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s most impressive improvements can be found under the hood. Upgrading from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S9 Ultra will be outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy — a fine-tuned version of the Arm Cortex-X3 CPU with improved clock speeds. The S9 Ultra also looks set to receive a memory upgrade, this time featuring 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.



Also of note is the S9 Ultra’s IP68 rating, which guarantees waterproofing at up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in depth and protection against particulate exposure thanks to a dust-tight casing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Outlook

All-in-all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra looks to be a worthy successor and welcome addition to Samsung’s S9 series of devices, even if much of its improvements are tucked away out of sight. There are no details on pricing at the moment of writing but expect further news to follow as we near the tablet’s expected July/August 2023 release.