Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 drops to $529 days before Galaxy Unpacked 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is still one of the best tablets to buy — and one of our favorite iPad Pro alternatives. And now, just days ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2021, this Galaxy Tab S7 predecessor gets a steep price cut.

For a limited time, you can get the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S6 (Rose Blush) for $529.99 at Amazon. Usually, this Samsung tablet retails for $730 so that's a $200 discount. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this Galaxy Tab S6 and just $5 shy from its record low price. By comparison, it's $127 cheaper than Best Buy's clearance sale price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S series deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB): was $730 now $650 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off at Amazon. It packs a breathtaking 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with a n S Pen. Moreover, its battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge. View Deal

If you have more room in your budget, Amazon also offers the Editor's Choice Galaxy Tab S7 for $649.99 ($80 off). In terms of tablet deals, these are among the best we've seen so far this month.

With S Pen functionality, Dex mode, and quad-speakers, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a great tablet for creativity, productivity, and entertainment. The Galaxy Tab S6 in this deal packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM. The tablet's 256GB of microSD expandable storage provides ample room for apps and important files.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we were impressed by its fast performance and built-in S Pen charging. We also liked its powerful speakers and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 slim, stylish and looks every bit as premium as the iPad Pro. At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches and 0.95 pounds, the Galaxy Tab S6 is smaller and lighter than the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound) and its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

In one test, the Galaxy Tab S6 swiftly loaded 15 tabs in the Samsung internet browser. Even when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app, there were no signs of it slowing down.

When you want to maximize your productivity, DeX mode turns the Galaxy Tab S6 into a laptop replacement. If you've used a Chromebook or Windows 10 laptop, then the DeX will look familiar. A task bar is at the bottom of the display and gives you access to open apps as well as important settings, like volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Now $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a solid pickup if you're looking for a great all-around tablet.