Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have more storage than iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 lineup will arrive shortly, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. According to a report in TechRadar, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with up to 2TB of storage, which should outpace the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, storage is expensive, and the S24's rumored 2TB's could see the Ultra surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1Tb ($2,159.99) of storage in price. If 1TB costs over $2,000, would 2TB cost $2,500? Also, that is just a massive expense for anyone to swallow, but some can argue for such an expense.

Who needs 2TB of Storage?

The average smartphone user can get by with 256GB of storage, especially when using cloud storage options like Google Drive and iCloud. However, some are extreme users, like content creators who film many videos and take tons of photos to share on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram.

That specific use case will have you devouring precious storage rapidly, especially with today's high-end phone cameras that are capable of filming in 4 and 8K, which create larger files. Filming videos in 4 and 8K while taking high-resolution photos, eats storage faster than I can devour a plate of my favorite pasta.

When you add that many influencers also edit and save on their devices, you're constantly going through storage. I have had to periodically offload media from my devices onto a hard drive or cloud drive because I get that annoying running out of storage warning every few months. I even pay Apple and Google for extra cloud storage, which I must go through once every six months to offload media to my 32 TB OWC ThunderBay 4 drive.

(Image credit: Future)

Some handy storage suggestions

Having 2TB of storage will be a huge help, but it will cost consumers a lot of money. I suggest trying to understand what your storage consumption is before hauling off and buying what could be a $2,500 phone. If you're sharing photos with friends and family, you don't need 1 or 2TB of storage and can get by with 256GB or even 128GB of storage while backing up your media onto a cloud drive or your computer.

I would make it a habit of going through your photos and videos periodically. Nobody needs 47 pictures of their ex passed out on the couch or 4,000 cat and cute puppy memes.

Lastly, other phones are coming that may meet the exact storage requirements and cost much less. The upcoming OnePlus 12 tends to bring Flagship specs at bargain price points. I would wait until at least the end of February 2024 to shop for a new phone unless you're absolutely devoted to one brand. Which is fine, but your loyalty may cost you a ton more.