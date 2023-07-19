OnePlus 12 could be the most powerful flagship phone of 2024 based on new spec leaks

It seems like every time I look up there's a new OnePlus 12 leak that makes me giggle at iPhone and Samsung owners. The latest OnePlus 12 rumor reported by Android Central, could make the OP 12 the most powerful flagship on the market, and given OnePlus pricing history, it could be the phone that launches the year of the ditch.

OnePlus is known for giving consumers flagship-level specs that can compete with Samsung and iPhones but for a better price. However, it appears the maker is looking to give consumers now ultimate-level flagship specs while keeping its price within reach of most consumer's wallets.

More powerful, longer lasting and best skin.

Most of the upcoming flagship phones will come with the latest and greatest chipsets. For Android phones, it will be the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8, and for Apple's iPhone, it will be the Bionic, whatever number it's up to now. However, when it comes to the RAM amount, it usually starts at 8GB of RAM, with 12 and 16GB in higher-end devices. Well, that could be about to change.

Devices in China are rumored to be moving to 24GB of RAM, which could become the new standard for flagship devices. Leaks for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro (exclusive to China) , is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, Sony IMX890 camera module, and 24GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage, is similar to many current flagship devices, except in the area of RAM, which it blows everyone away. So it's not a stretch to imagine it's brand sibling arriving with the same rumored 24GB of RAM.

Leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 12 suggest it could be the first device to launch stateside with this level of performance-enhancing power. The OnePlus 12 is already rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which will use ARM's next-generation hardware, which few have any details yet.

According to a tweet from insider Kamila Wojciechowska, the new Snapdragon chipset will come with a "2+3+2+1" core configuration, which sounds like Qualcomm won't follow Arm's layout recommendations because rebelling creates innovation. Also, the new chipset is rumored to drop 32-bit support after Qualcomm delayed the action last year, but it looks like it will be going full-on 64-bit with the new chipset.

🐉 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come with 2+3+2+1 next-gen Arm cores, Adreno 750, more: leak 🧵 pic.twitter.com/TAYu8GsDtoMarch 23, 2023 See more

When you possibly add 24GB of RAM to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a periscope camera, and, in my opinion, the best skin of Android (Oxygen OS), you've got a device few others will be able to challenge, or even keep up with performance wise.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention that the leak also shares that although the OP 12 is similar in most ways to the 11, it will get a 5,400 mAh battery, which is a huge boost over the current 5,00 mAh battery in the 11. Supposedly the battery will feature 100W fast charging while wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Wireless charging is missing from the 11; there were complaints, so it's nice to see OnePlus address this.

During our review of the OnePlus 11, it lasted 12 hours and 48 minutes at 60Hz, and when we switched to adaptive 120Hz, we actually got 13 hours and 10 minutes of battery life. So, a larger battery could hypothetically push battery life into the 15-hour range.

If all the rumors hold true, The OnePlus 12 could be the flagship phone to rule them all.