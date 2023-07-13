OnePlus 12 leak reveals awesome upgrade the iphone lacks

OnePlus seems to be loading up on new phones, as we now have alleged leaked images of the OnePlus 12 to go along with the recently leaked images of the upcoming OnePlus Fold. The photos were released by respected leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by OnLeaks on Twitter, again demonstrating his tenacity.

According to a report from SmartPrix, the rendered images show what could be a periscope camera located at the bottom of the circular camera hub on the back of the OnePlus 12. If this image is accurate, this would have the OnePlus 12 coming to the market with an updated camera feature that current iPhones do not currently have. Although, it is rumored that the upcoming iPhone 15 (Pro Max) may also arrive with a periscope camera, presumably ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 12 which should arrive around January.

Sooo #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first and early look at the #OnePlus12 through stunning 5K renders! You're welcome...😏On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/mXAZohFFHn

What can we learn from the OnePlus 12 images

The leaked image of the upcoming OnePlus 12 shows us that the elegant winning style of the OnePlus 11 remains intact. However, the most noticeable difference can be seen in the rear camera hub and the changes to the camera arrangement, where we find what could be the periscope camera on the rear module.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks)

The squared-off periscope camera is seamlessly merged into the circular camera module on the rear. It stands out a bit due to its black strip appearance, adding to the overall stylishness of the camera. However, to accommodate the new camera, OnePlus has relocated the flash outside of the circle ring, placing it at the top left-hand corner.

OnePlus 12 overall styling

(Image credit: @OnLeaks)

It seems OnePlus has made changes and upgrades. The leaked images indicate that the OnePlus 12 has slimmer bezels than the OnePlus 11. Also, the selfie camera seems to have been shifted from the top left corner to the center, bringing joy to those who complained about its former location. It's nice to see OnePlus keeping the hole-punch selfie camera design intact, we aren't sold on the under-display cameras just yet.

Lastly, the famous slider remains, fans of OnePlus wouldn't want it any other way. We have seen how fickle the mob is, anytime a OnePlus device removes a slider there's been hell to pay.

OnePlus 12 possible specs

(Image credit: @OneLeaks)

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 12 will have a curved 2k display with support for high-frequency dimming. It's expected the display will be a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

We know OnePlus loves fast charging, which remains in the OnePlus 12, with rumors that it is capable of 150W fast charging while plugged in, and 50W wireless fast charging will also be available. The OnePlus 12 will likely be outfitted with a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessor, the OnePlus11. The lack of wireless charging has been a bone of contention for some reviewers, and it's nice to see it addressed in the OnePlus 12.

According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming OP12 will have a Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature the latest Adreno 750 GPU. We should see up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage available on the OnePlus 12.

As far as the cameras go, the OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive with a 50MP IMX9-series main camera sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens. This would be an upgrade over the current 50MP+48MP+32MP setup in the OnePlus 11's camera array.

As a OnePlus 11 user, I am excited to see the company further refine its flagship phone. OnePlus, in my opinion, is an underrated brand that always combines sleek, elegant design with impressive hardware and a wonderful flagship experience, all at a more affordable price point.