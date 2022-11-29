Samsung Cyber Week 2022 — best extended Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Cyber Week (opens in new tab)extends Cyber Monday deals into a week-long sitewide savings event. This is your last chance to save big on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watch and more.

From now through Dec.4, save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) series tablets. Our favorite iPad Pro rival, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is on sale for $699 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off the tablet's $899 list price — its biggest discount yet.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is one of the best tablets to buy. With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8th Gen 1 64-bit processor and 8GB RAM inside, performance is snappy and reliable. Store important files and must-have productivity, streaming and gaming apps on 128GB of expandable storage.

If you've waited this long to snap up one of Samsung's flagship tablets, it's time to get off the fence. At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a solid investment.

See more of our favorite deals from Samsung Cyber Week below.

Cyber Monday 2022 may be over, but the deals are still handing around. Check out our Cyber Monday deals roundup for today's best discounts.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for Cyber Monday. With a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz, the tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. Equipped with 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlocked: up to $900 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $900 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. its 256GB SSD for storing apps and important files.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition: $329 $229 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition. Plus get a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app (valued at $100).. This is perfect golf aids to buy if you want to upgrade your game. This is one Samsung Cyber Week deal to take advantage of now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked: $1,059 $859 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with no trade-in. It features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you require more storage, you can upgrade up to a higher capacity version up to 512GB. Or save get $150 off and up to $600 off with eligible trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,208 $983 Samsung (opens in new tab)

Get $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 2160p Curved Gaming Monitor: $3,499 $2,799 @ Samsung

(opens in new tab)Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.