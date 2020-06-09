Samsung Chromebook Plus now just $349 in cheap laptop deal

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Its 360-degree flip-and-fold design lets you use it in laptop, tabletop, presentation, or tablet mode. And for a limited time, you can score a solid discount on Samsung's versatile convertible PC.

Currently, the Samsung Chromebook Plus is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. Normally $449, that's $100 off its normal price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook.

In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus. Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, dual cameras, and full Google experience right at your fingertips. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Best Buy. View Deal

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is one of the best budget laptops you can get. It includes a precise built-in pen that lets you write notes, sketch and edit documents. You can also use the pen to magnify and take screenshots with ease.

The Chromebook Plus features a 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Celeron 3965Y dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. You also get 15GB of free cloud storage, unlimited storage via Google Photos and 100GB of bonus cloud storage for 12 months.

In our Samsung Chromebook Plus review, we liked its super thin and lightweight design, crisp, colorful display and included stylus. We also like that it supports Android apps out of the box and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Chromebook Plus has an aluminum chassis and a sleek, minimalist design. Its lid has rounded edges and no adornments, except for a monochromatic Chrome emblem and Samsung branding.

At 2.4 pounds and 11.1 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, these are among the thinnest and lightest Chromebooks we've seen so far -- so much so that our reviewer forgot the Pro was in his messenger bag as he carried it around. The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA is a tad bigger, at 11.9 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 2.6 pounds. Acer's Chromebook R 13 is heavier (12.8 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches, 3.2 pounds), but it has a larger, 13.3-inch display.

The Chromebook Plus is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

If you're looking for a cheaply priced laptop for emailing, browsing the Internet, and basic productivity tasks, the Chromebook Plus is a solid pick.