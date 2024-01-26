WWE Royal Rumble 2024: How to watch the live stream PPV

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 starts at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Tropicana Field in St, Petersburg, FL. You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream online or on your smart TV. Like all WWE PPV pro wrestling events, Royal Rumble 2024 will stream live exclusively on Peacock.

As always, the Royal Rumble is expected to be full of surprises — an event you don't want to miss. So if you want to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 from the comfort of your couch or even on the go, here's how.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2024

From your personal computer, launch your favorite internet browser and visit https://www.peacocktv.com/. Select the "Pick a Plan" button, then select "Get Premium" and pay for $5.99 monthly or "Get Premium Plus" (no ads) and pay $11.99 a month. Under "Create an account" enter a valid email address, create a password and enter your first and last name, gender, birth year and zip code.

Once you have filled in your information, select the "create account" button which will take you to the payment page. From there, enter either your credit card or PayPal information, select "Pay Now" and you're done. On show day, you can watch the Royal Rumble 2024 live stream on your laptop or via the Peacock app on smart TV, tablet or smartphone.

Peacock Premium: from $5.99 @ Peacock TV

Subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch the live stream of WWE's Royal Rumble 2024. Plus, get access to including original WWE shows like The Bump, Table for 3, and more. Plus, access popular TV shows like Law & Order, Night Court Peacock originals like Ted and The Traitors.

How does the Royal Rumble work?

So what is the Royal Rumble? It starts the kick off of the Road to WrestleMania, the WWE's biggest event of the year.

The Royal Rumble match starts off with two Superstars in the ring with one new Superstar entering the melee every 90 seconds. When a Superstar goes over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor, they are eliminated from the match. The last ones standing in this year's men's and women's Royal Rumble match gets a guaranteed World Championship match at WrestleMania 40 on April 9 and 7 in Philadelphia.

WWE Peacock exclusives

In the lead up to Royal Rumble 2024, you can browse exclusive WWE content on Peacock. From the home page menu on the left side, select the "WWE" tab to watch archives of WWE's PPV events including Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam, and more.

There's also a vast collection of original WWE content to watch from shows like The Bump, Table for 3, and documentaries like WWE Chronicles. Besides staging your own Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24, Peacock's WWE library offers a variety of ways to get hyped for Royal Rumble 2024.

How much is Royal Rumble 2024 on Peacock?

To watch the live stream of Royal Rumble 2024 and other WWE pay-per-view events, you must subscribe to a premium plan. Peacock Premium costs $5.99 for streaming with ads and $11.99 for Peacock Premium Plus for ad-free streaming.

If you pay for an annual Peacock subscription, you'll shave dollars of the cost of the service. At the top right of the page, you may toggle Peacock's annual subscription options. Peacock Premium costs $59.99 ($11.89 off) annually whereas Peacock Premium Plus costs $119.99 per year ($23.89 off).

Use your Peacock account to stream Royal Rumble 2024 on just about any platform. Stream on Chrome OS, macOS, Windows laptops, or iOS and Android phones and tablets. You may also watch Peacock on smart TVs and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Simply install the Peacock app, enter your log-in info and enjoy.