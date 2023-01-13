Royal Rumble 2023: How to watch WWE's live PPV event

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place on Jan. 28 in San Antonio at the Alamodome. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com (opens in new tab). Like all WWE pay-per-view wrestling events, Royal Rumble 2023 will stream live online — only at Peacock (opens in new tab). So if you want to watch Royal Rumble 2023 from the comforts of your home, here's how.

Visit https://www.peacocktv.com/ (opens in new tab), select the "Pick a Plan", then select "Get Premium" and pay for $4.99 monthly or "Get Premium Plus" (no ads) and pay $9.99 a month. Under "Create an account" enter a valid email address, create a password and enter your first and last name, gender, birth year, and zip code. Once you have that all filled out, select "create account" to proceed to the payment page. From there you will enter your credit card or PayPal information and select "Pay Now".

(opens in new tab) Peacock: from $4.99 @ Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Peacock! Watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, including original WWE shows like The Bump, Table for 3, and more. Plus, access TV show favorites like Yellowstone, The Office, Bel-Air and more.

If you pay for an annual Peacock subscription, you'll shave dollars of the cost of the service. At the top right of the page, you may toggle Peacock's annual subscription options. Peacock Premium costs $49.99 ($9.89 off) annually whereas Peacock Premium Plus costs $99.99 per year ($19.89 off).

Use your Peacock account to stream Royal Rumble 2023 on just about any platform. Stream on Chrome OS, macOS, Windows laptops, or iOS and Android phones and tablets. You may also watch Peacock on Smart TVs and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Simply install the Peacock app, enter your log-in info and enjoy.