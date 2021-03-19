Game on! Razer extends St. Patrick’s Day Sale — up to $500 off gaming laptops and more

Whether it’s the best gaming laptops , best gaming mouse , best gaming keyboards or pretty much any other gaming accessory, Razer ranks high as one of the best brands.

Packing plenty of tech into premium, stylish designs with customizable RGB, the company cranks out some good stuff, although it can be a little pricey. But this problem has been eliminated thanks to Razer’s extended St. Patrick’s Day sale !

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Razer

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a real portable powerhouse for people who need an Ultrabook size without sacrificing too much gaming power. It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1650Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Up top is a 4K touchscreen, plus you get a free Razer BlackShark v2 microphone with this purchase.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,999 now $2,499 @ Razer

Go big or go home, right? For $500 off the list price, you can pick up the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 300Hz FHD display, GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Gaming Keyboard: was $99 now $59 @ Razer

Movie tie-in PC accessories usually look pretty tacky. Not with this gorgeous Razer BlackWidow Lite, as it offers a lovely restrained style with ultra-responsive mechanical switches, reliability of up to 80 million keystrokes, and customizable buttons via the software.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: was $129 now $116 @ Razer

When it comes to a wireless gaming mouse, you need to ensure wireless latency is virtually non-existent and the battery won’t let you down. The DeathAdder V2 Pro handles this capably with its own proprietary wireless technology that makes its response time 25% faster than anything else on the market and 120-hour battery life.View Deal

Be quick, these deals are not going to be around for long! Razer extended the sale through to the end of March 21 — giving you this weekend to think about it.