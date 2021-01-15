New Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 are up for pre-order — buy one and get this special deal

The new range of Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops have gone from being announced at CES 2021 to being up for pre-order in record time. You can secure yours right now from $1,699.99.

These are two monster rigs that, alongside their fully-loaded spec lists, now come packed with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series graphics — giving you insane amounts of detail and glorious ray tracing on-the-go. We’ve picked our favourite three models below!

Razer Blade 15 (Base Model): $1,699.99 @ Razer

You may turn your nose up at the words “base model,” but this is a real portable powerhouse that any gamer will love. This Blade 15 offers a 15.6-inch FHD panel with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (Advanced Model): $2499.99 @ Razer

This seems like a big step up in price, but the specs certainly reflect that — 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The display also gets an upgrade over the previous model at QHD resolution at an insanely smooth 265Hz. View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17: $3,599.99 @ Razer

Why do things by half measures? If you’re going big, you might as well go all out and get the fully-loaded Razer Blade Pro 17. You get an eight-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H, top-of-the-line RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

And here’s the nice added extra — if you pre-order between now and January 17 with an additional piece of kit in your basket, you can get 20% off that second item.

So, whether you want to make your setup complete with a gaming mouse, add some quality sound with a new headset, or just want a cuddly plushie, check out Razer’s exclusive accessories and choose wisely.