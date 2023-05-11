Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9 laptop with RTX 3070 Ti GPU gets $600 price cut

The Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9 laptop with RTX 30 series GPU is one of the best gaming PCs to buy. It's also among the priciest. That's why we're sharing the good news about its hefty discount.

Right now, the Razer Blade 14 is on sale for $1,999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally costs $2,599, so you're saving $600. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day.

Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Razer Blade 14 deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,599 $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, and you can expect a lot of heat under the hood. This packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is ideal for serious gamers, video editors, and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.

In our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review, we were impressed by this gaming rig's powerful specs, compact, ultra-thin design, and bright, vivid display. Its comfortable keyboard was a pleasure to type on. Just about the only gripe we had with it was the price tag. That's why we're so stoked to see it on sale.

The Razer Blade laptop on sale packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling. The built-in IR webcam with Windows Hello allows fast and secure facial recognition logins.

Design-wise, the Blade 14 sports the iconic smooth to the touch black CNC aluminum chassis we’ve come to expect from the brand. It has gently rounded corners and a glowing backlit three-headed snake emblem in the center of its lid. Razer engineers are great at making the Blade 14 low profile and flashy at once.

Just like every other Razer laptop, you can customize your keyboard's Chroma per-key lighting. Via Razer’s Synapse 3.0 software, you may choose from presets and effects or create your custom colorful light show.

Now $600 off, the Razer Blade is a solid pick up if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that you can customize.