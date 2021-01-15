PS5 hopefuls have another chance at snagging a console — no money needed

Sony's PS5 is getting easier to find in 2021, but it still requires some patience and keeping your ear to the ground for where the next batch will go up for sale.

Sony itself has been pretty regularly selling the console via Sony Direct, but the company has announced on Twitter that it is going a different route with the consoles that it is making available to fans tomorrow.

A "limited number of PS5 consoles" will be up for sale today via the Sony Rewards site, meaning you will use Sony Rewards points to make the purchase. Sony didn't expressly state the number of points that you will need, but it is typically 100x the actual dollar value, so you will likely need about 49,999 points for a PS5 or 39,999 points for a PS5 Digital Edition.

* taps microphone *A limited number of PS5 consoles will be available tomorrow. Stay tuned & we'll let you know when they are live on the site. You might want to turn on post notifications. 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ek25thJ3QNJanuary 14, 2021

Sony doesn't specify how many consoles will be available via this method or exactly when they will be made available, simply instructing people to turn on post notifications for the Sony Rewards Twitter account.

PS5 stock still disappears in a flash and while this at least limits you to people with sufficient Sony Rewards points, the chance to get a PS5 with those points is sure to be enticing even for those that are just looking to resell them. All of that to say, if you have the Sony Rewards points and are still in the market for a PS5 I'd take Sony's advice and set up notifications and stay glued to that feed tomorrow.