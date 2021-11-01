PS5 Black Friday deals 2021: Best sales on games and accessories

The holiday season is just about here with the best PS5 Black Friday deals of 2021 in tow. Whether you're a proud PlayStation 5 owner or shopping for that gamer you know, we have good news.

However, before you start carving your pumpkin, there's something you should know. Some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals of the season are already here. As we wrangle up today's best gaming deals, we're seeing solid discounts on PS5 games and accessories

For example, you can pick up Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for just $9.99 from Best Buy. Typically, it costs $39.99, so you save $30. This is one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals you don't have to wait for.

Best Buy's Black Friday Price guarantee will refund you the difference should the price fall lower before November 26.

What's more, Best Buy continues to offer $10 in rewards on PS5 game pre-orders at Best Buy. You must sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to take advantage of this deal.

Given the scarcity of PS5 restocks, don't expect to find deals on the PS5 consoles. Thanks to the ongoing demand, finding the PS5 in stock right now is a deal in itself.

Black Friday 2021 is the perfect time to grab digital and physical PS5 games, a spare PS5 DualSense controller or a PlayStation Plus subscription for less.

While there isn't an abundance of PS5 exclusive titles just yet, the PS5 is backward compatible with 99% of PS4 games. Many come with a free upgrade to the PS5 digital version which is great for all PlayStation fans.

The best Black Friday 2021 peripherals, there are gaming headsets and external hard drives that you can use to bring over your PS4 games to the PS5.

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on all things tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub regularly for the best holiday discounts.

Here are the best PS5 Black Friday deals so far.

PS5 Black Friday deals right now

PS5 Black Friday deals — Games

Image Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: was $39 now $9 @ Best Buy

Now $30 off, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition is at its lowest price yet. Dive into explosive 5v5 gameplay, high-stakes competition, and thrilling PvP team battles. Start your siege with the new Deluxe Edition, now including the full game plus all 16 operators from Years 1 and 2. View Deal

Image PS5 Black Friday Game Deals: up to $30 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing up to $30 off select PS5 games. Save on popular PS5 games like Deathloop, Madden NFL 22, Resident Evil Village and more. View Deal

Image Madden NFL 22 for PS5: was $39 now $49 @ Amazon

Madden NFL 22 features an all-new Dynamic Gameday. Gameplay is powered by real-world Next Gen Stats and immersive Gameday Atmosphere across every mode. Plus, redeveloped Franchise features put you in charge of every aspect of building your NFL dynasty. View Deal

Image Marvel's Avengers for PS5: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Marvel's Avengers for PS5 is 50% off at Best Buy. This character-driven story lets you assemble Earth's mightiest heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow or Thor. Single-player mode or coop missions let you unleash your inner superhero. Best Buy also offers the PS4 version for the same price. View Deal

Image Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the best gaming deals today takes $30 off Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. View Deal

Image PlayStation Store Sale: up to 75% off PS5 games @ PlayStation Store

For a limited time, save up to 75% on select PS4|PS5 games. There's no time like the present to stockpile your game library with new and classic titles.

Image Ghost of Tsushima: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima delivers great sword fighting in a beautiful world. Save $20 on this PS4 version and get a free PS5 digital download of the game. View Deal

PS5 Black Friday deals — Accessories

Image Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 @ Amazon

You can get the new PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for retail price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic. Due to the high demand, we recommend you grab one while you still can. Walmart and Best Buy also have it in stock. View Deal

Image Sony PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Amazon

The Sony PS5 HD camera features dual lenses for capturing yourself in smooth, sharp 1080p imagery. It lets you quickly create a recording or live broadcast of your gameplay via your DualSense wireless controller’s dedicated Create button. Best Buy also has it in stock. View Deal

PS5 Black Friday restock — Consoles

Image Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart

While it's too soon for deals on the new PlayStation 5 console, due to its high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself. With boasts of incredibly powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility, the Sony PlayStation 5 is the Editor's Choice gaming console. View Deal

Image Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Best Buy

Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console. View Deal